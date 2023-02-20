Ed Sheeran Hugs Rarely Seen Daughter Lyra, 2, On Family Beach Day With Wife Cherry

Ed Sheeran had a family fun day at the beach in Byron Bay, Australia on Feb. 19. The singer, who is Down Under for his world tour, hit the beach with his wife Cherry Seaborn, as well as their two daughters, Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 9 months. In photos, which you can see here, Ed entertained Lyra while holding her in his lap and leaning in to give her a hug.

Lyra looked too cute in a bucket hat, which helped protect her from the sun. Meanwhile, Jupiter was kept inside a covered tent for most of the day, and Cherry could be seen going inside the covering to check on the pair’s youngest. At one point, Ed and Cherry got some alone time down by the water, and Ed also held his toddler’s hand as he led her down the sand to the ocean.

Ed and Cherry are extremely private about their personal relationship. The two went to school together when they were kids and started dating in 2015 after they reconnected. Ed proposed in Jan. 2018 and they tied the knot in December of that year. However, Ed did not confirm that he married Cherry until he referenced her as his “wife” on a song from his July 2019 album.

Ed and Cherry were able to keep their first pregnancy under wraps until she was pretty far along. Then, Ed personally announced Lyra’s birth on Instagram in 2020. When Cherry got pregnant a second time, the public did not know about it until Ed confirmed Jupiter’s birth in another Instagram post in May 2022.

Ed began his current tour back in April 2022. He spent the spring and summer touring across Europe before taking a break at the end of September. The tour resumed at the beginning of Feb. 2023 in New Zealand, and Ed won’t wrap up his Down Under dates until March. He then heads to the United States in May for another summer leg of the tour.