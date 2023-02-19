Twitch’s Wife Allison Holker Reveals Life Has Been ‘Challenging & Emotional’ In 1st Video Since His Death: Watch

Allison Holker, 34, has made her first video message since the tragic death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time. It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life. And it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration. He was someone that was just beautiful,” she said in the message shared on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Stephen, who was best known as the DJ and sidekick of Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sadly died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife Allison — who had also appeared on Ellen — and their three beautiful kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. He was only 40 at the time of his death and had many projects in the works, including an HGTV show with Allison. His body was found at a Los Angeles motel, per a Los Angeles Coroner’s report, which confirmed he died from a “gunshot wound to the head.”

“He lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people. Joy to people’s homes, you know from dance or love. And that’s not gonna change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that to this day,” she also said in the positive and uplifting clip nearly two months after his sudden passing.

“I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there. We can still move and choose love, and we can still choose grace. We can still choose kindness,” she went on, promising she “will always be there for you guys” before signing off. “And I appreciate you guys being there for us in this moment. It goes a really far way for us so thank you, and I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world and continue to move from there.”