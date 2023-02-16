Savannah Chrisley Reveals Dad Todd’s Hair Has Gone Grey In Jail: It’s ‘Weird’

Savannah Chrisley got candid about visiting her father Todd Chrisley in prison after he was sentenced to 12 years for tax evasion and bank fraud. While it would be jarring for any daughter to see their dad behind bars, Savannah said it was especially shocking to catch the former Chrisley Knows Best star with his naturally grey hair, as he has no access to his signature blonde hair dye while incarcerated. “I will say, it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair. Like, really weird,” Savannah dished on the latest episode of her podcast Unlocked, which was released on Wednesday, February 15.

Her guest Britney Ruby Miller then asked if Todd’s hair had already lost all its color, as he and his wife Julie Chrisley had barely started their prison sentences on January 17, with Julie serving 7 years for similar charges. “He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really weird,'” Savannah replied.

Despite Todd’s natural hair color giving a tease of what challenges may be in store for him in prison, Savannah said the jailhouse visits offered a glimmer of hope. “Even visiting my dad, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end.'”

Savannah had a similar reaction when she spoke out for the first time after Todd and Julie were found guilty on June 7. “I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior. This fight isn’t over.”

According to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Savannah’s parents conspired for years to defraud banks and hide money from the IRS. First indicted in August 2019, Todd and Julie were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns.