Florence Pugh’s A Crazy Contortionist: Watch What She Can Do With Her Body In Wild Video

Acting isn’t Florence Pugh’s only talent! It turns out that the 27-year-old is also quite the contortionist, and she showed off her skills in a new video for Vanity Fair. Florence was tasked with showing off her favorite party trick for the magazine, and she changed into a leotard and tights to get in the zone. Using the handle of a broom, Florence proved that she could contort her body into crazy positions. Her flexibility was off the charts as she made her arms, torso and legs move in all different positions.

“I think I saw someone do it once on a contortionist show of something,” Florence revealed. “The thing is, if you do it any other way, you can’t get your shoulders through. So you have to do it with your palms facing up in order for your shoulders to stay in place. It’s a good party trick to afterwards be like, ‘Okay, give it a go!’ Because you just see people nearly break their shoulders and stuff.”

Florence clarified that she doesn’t show off this skill all too often, as she doesn’t just have a broomstick handy when she’s out and about. However, she did reveal that she tried her party trick in front of other people one time and wound up mooning the crowd because her skirt got stuck during one portion of her contorting!

For the most part, Florence has been keeping a bit of a low profile in 2023, although she did attend the Fashion Awards and the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards earlier this month. However, later this year, she is set to start in three films, including the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two. She’ll be joined by Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the movie, as they are reprising their roles from the first Dune movie in the film. Dune: Part Two is currently slated for a Nov. 3, 2023 release date, and the cast was hard at work filming it throughout 2022.