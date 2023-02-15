Chris Cuomo Reveals Suicidal Thoughts After CNN Firing: ‘I Was Going To Kill Everybody & Myself’

Chris Cuomo, 52, has admitted to some pretty extreme emotions after he was fired from CNN back in December of 2021. “I had to accept [the firing] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself,” he told Anthony Scaramucci during an interview on the podcast Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci. “Things can consume you.” Chris also told the former White House communications director that he was in therapy after the scandal left him without his high-profile job as an on-air journalist for the network.

“There is damage that is relatable, there is damage that is unrelatable to people that I have to deal with, that I am working on,” he said, adding that he makes “a lot of mistakes.” The TV personality was terminated from his employment with CNN for giving his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, advice during a sexual misconduct scandal. Andrew resigned from office in August of 2021 over the matter. At the time, Chris admitted to feeling shame over being disciplined with an indefinite suspension and then ultimately canned.

“Quick note about the obvious – I’ve been suspended from CNN,” he said in December of 2021 during his Sirius XM show Let’s Get After It. “You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing.” Still, he seemed to understand at the time why it had happened. “I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did,” he said.

“I’ve apologized in the past, I mean it. The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I’m not gonna talk about this anymore than that.”

But since then, Chris has moved on to NewsNation and is now pursuing legal action against CNN over the firing. He filed a $125 million lawsuit in March of 2022, per documents obtained by Deadline at the time. He seeks to recover “future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement,” the documents stated.