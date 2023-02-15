Chris Cuomo Reveals Suicidal Thoughts After CNN Firing: ‘I Was Going To Kill Everybody & Myself’

Chris Cuomo has confessed to suicidal thoughts after a scandal involving his brother Andrew left him without his high-profile CNN gig.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 15, 2023 5:01PM EST
View gallery
Chris Cuomo attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn Plaza on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Christina Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend the premiere of "Safe" hosted by Lionsgate, The Cinema Society and TW Steel at Chelsea Cinemas on Monday, April 16, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., laughs as CNN moderator Chris Cuomo speaks during the Power of our Pride Town Hall Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The LGBTQ-focused town hall featured nine 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Image Credit: Everett Collection

Chris Cuomo, 52, has admitted to some pretty extreme emotions after he was fired from CNN back in December of 2021. “I had to accept [the firing] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself,” he told Anthony Scaramucci during an interview on the podcast Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci. “Things can consume you.” Chris also told the former White House communications director that he was in therapy after the scandal left him without his high-profile job as an on-air journalist for the network.

Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo (Everett Collection)

“There is damage that is relatable, there is damage that is unrelatable to people that I have to deal with, that I am working on,” he said, adding that he makes “a lot of mistakes.” The TV personality was terminated from his employment with CNN for giving his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, advice during a sexual misconduct scandal. Andrew resigned from office in August of 2021 over the matter. At the time, Chris admitted to feeling shame over being disciplined with an indefinite suspension and then ultimately canned.

“Quick note about the obvious – I’ve been suspended from CNN,” he said in December of 2021 during his Sirius XM show Let’s Get After It. “You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing.” Still, he seemed to understand at the time why it had happened. “I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did,” he said.

“I’ve apologized in the past, I mean it. The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help. I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process, so I’m not gonna talk about this anymore than that.”

But since then, Chris has moved on to NewsNation and is now pursuing legal action against CNN over the firing. He filed a $125 million lawsuit in March of 2022, per documents obtained by Deadline at the time. He seeks to recover “future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement,” the documents stated.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad