News

Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence After CNN Suspension: ‘It’s Embarrassing’

Chris Cuomo attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn Plaza on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Christina Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend the premiere of "Safe" hosted by Lionsgate, The Cinema Society and TW Steel at Chelsea Cinemas on Monday, April 16, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., laughs as CNN moderator Chris Cuomo speaks during the Power of our Pride Town Hall Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The LGBTQ-focused town hall featured nine 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Chris Cuomo tests positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Chris Cuomo attending the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City, NY © Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.com. 31 Mar 2020 Pictured: Chris Cuomo. Photo credit: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA639450_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

A day after his suspension from his long-running CNN show ‘Cuomo Prime Time,’ Chris Cuomo is speaking out about the ’embarrassing’ ordeal.

After news of his suspension from CNN made headlines on Nov. 30, Chris Cuomo opened up about what he calls an “embarrassing” situation. “Quick note about the obvious – I’ve been suspended from CNN,” the 51-year-old stated on his Sirius XM show Let’s Get After It on Wednesday. “You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing,” he admitted.

The longtime Cuomo Prime Time host, who was just suspended after his involvement with his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo‘s alleged sexual assault scandal, continued by sharing how he “understands” why the move had to be taken. “I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I’ve apologized in the past, I mean it,” he added. “The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help.”

The network announced Chris has been suspended “indefinitely” on Tuesday following the investigation into his involvement with his brother’s response to the allegations. CNN released a statement that said transcripts released by the New York Attorney General’s office has raised “serious questions” about his involvement.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly.”

Related Gallery

Andrew Cuomo -- Pics Of The Politician

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment Cuomo Sexual Harassment, New York, United States - 10 Aug 2021
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and four women prepare to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment Cuomo-Sexual-Harassment, New York, United States - 10 Aug 2021
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, prepares to board a helicopter with his daughter Michaela Cuomo after announcing his resignation, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment Cuomo Resigns, New York, United States - 10 Aug 2021

The spokesperson continued, “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo attends the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute, New York, Dec 2018 (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock).