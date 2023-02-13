Shania Twain Channels ‘Don’t Impress Me Much’ Video With Leopard Blouse At BRIT Awards Party: Photos

Shania Twain is serving looks this award season! The 57-year-old singer rocked such fabulous outfits at the Grammy Awards and the Brit Awards, and she continued that trend for a Brit Awards afterparty in London on February 11. Shania wore a leopard print jacket and a pair of black flared pants to the party that was held at 180 The Strand. Her full look, which you can see in photos here, was reminiscent of her look from her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video from 1998.

Shania donned her standard brunette highlighted hair after briefly going blonde and red recently. The “Any Man of Mine” singer accessorized her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet. She took a photo with British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who stunned in a green dress. Shania looked so gorgeous at the BRIT Awards afterparty, after rocking a different fabulous outfit at the award ceremony.

For the BRIT Awards, Shania wore an eye-catching yellow dress that highlighted her thin figure. She even painted her nails yellow and black to match her dress. Shania was at the award show not to perform, but rather to promote her album, Queen of Me. It’s Shania’s first album since 2017 and it debuted at number ten of the US Billboard 200 after its release on February 3.

Shania’s appearance at the BRIT Awards marked her return to her normal hair color. She went blonde for a Republic Records event right before the Grammys and flaunted the new hairdo during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. A few days later, Shania was a red head at the Grammy Awards. She walked the carpet in a black and white polka dot suit with black sequins and a matching witch hat. And in January, Shania donned a pink bubblegum hairdo while she was out in New York City promoting her new album.

We love that Shania’s continuing to surprise us with her ever-changing hair color. While she’s back to her normal brunette highlighted tresses for now, we expect that she’ll switch things up again sometime soon!