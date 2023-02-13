Pippa Middleton wore a sexy red bikini during her trip to St. Barts with her husband James Matthews. The 39-year-old British socialite was pictured rocking the two-piece swimsuit as she ran on the beach to take a dip in the Caribbean on February 12. Pippa’s washboard abs and skinny legs were on full display in the paparazzi pictures, which you can see HERE. Pippa looked so much like her older sister Kate Middleton, 41, which isn’t uncommon for the look-a-like siblings.

More About Pippa Middleton Pippa Middleton Soaks Up The Sun In Red Bikini On St. Barts Vacation: Photos

Pippa tied her brunette hair behind her head in a ponytail for the beach day. She rocked a pair of black sunglasses that she took off when she went in the water. Pippa’s handsome husband, who is eight years older than her, was shirtless and wore a pair of swim trunks that featured the image of a beach scene. The couple sat together on the beach and enjoyed the trip, which seemed to be a kids-free getaway.

Pippa and James share three children: son Arthur, 4, and daughters Grace, 1, and Rose, who was born last year. Pippa’s kids are cousins to her sister Kate and her brother-in-law Prince William‘s three children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4. Pippa and James supposedly moved, or are moving, from London to Berkshire, which is closer to Kate and William and the kids.

Fans of the Royal Family remember how Pippa was thrust into the spotlight thanks to Kate and William’s relationship. She served as the Maid of Honor at her sister’s wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. A few years later, Pippa fell in love with James, a hedge fund manager and former professional racing driver. Pippa and James got married on May 20, 2017 at St Mark’s Church in Berkshire. They’ve continued to live a private life out of the spotlight in the years since their wedding.