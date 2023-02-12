Damar Hamlin Looks Healthy At 2023 Super Bowl 6 Weeks After Collapsing On Field

Damar Hamlin was in attendance at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, despite being in a medically induced coma just six weeks ago. Damar posed for photos on the sidelines at the game before it started, looking cool and calm in a jacket and sunglasses. Before the game started, Damar was recognized on the field, along with the medical professionals who saved him. The appearance comes following Damar’s career-ending injury, which happened during a Jan. 2 football game.

Damar was playing with the Buffalo Bills against the Cincinnati Bengals just six weeks ago when he collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Medical officials performed CPR on Damar for ten minutes and he was eventually carted off the field in an ambulance. It was subsequently revealed that Damar, who is just 24 years old, had suffered cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the field.

Upon arrival to the hospital, Damar had to be intubated into a medically induced coma. However, he made a remarkable recovery. Three days later, he woke up in the ICU for the first time and was able to communicate in writing. The following day, he was able to breathe on his own and communicate verbally with his family.

Damar was transported from a hospital in Cincinnati back to Buffalo one week after the incident. Two days after that, he was released from the hospital and able to go home. On Jan. 22., less than three weeks after he collapsed, Damar attended the Buffalo Bills game to support his team in person.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Damar attended the NFL Honors event. Onstage, he was reunited with the various medical professionals who helped save his life. Damar addressed the crowd with an emotional speech. “I would just like to thank God for even being here,” Damar said. “Every day, I am amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world.”