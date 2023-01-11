Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital 9 Days After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During NFL Game

The Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from a local hospital after he underwent a medical evaluation following his terrifying collapse on the field.

January 11, 2023
Damar Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, January 11. The Buffalo Bills safety’s release comes just two days after he was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday. Physicians revealed that Damar, 24, was in a safe place to be discharged and receive rehab treatment at home.

The Bills shared that he underwent cardiac, neurological, and vascular tests on Tuesday in a tweet. The team also shared a statement from critical care doctor and Kaleida Health Chief Quality Officer Jamie Nadler, MD. “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” he said.

Damar was rushed to UC Medical Center after he collapsed on the field following a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. He was transferred to the Buffalo hospital on Monday after making significant improvements. “We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery,” the medical center said in a statement.

Damar was released from the hospital to rehab at home and with the team on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

Following Damar’s terrifying collapse, he received an outpouring of support from fans, teammates, and many other star athletes. After he woke up, it was revealed that he’d asked doctors who had won the game, which had been postponed and later canceled following the injury. The team revealed that doctors told him that he was the real winner in a health update. “Damar, you won. You won the game of life,” they told him.

With all the love that’s been shared with Damar and his family, he’s shared a few updates and thanks with fans on his Instagram. His first message was a show of gratitude for all the support he’s received. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me,” he wrote.

