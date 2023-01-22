Damar Hamlin Arrives To Highmark Stadium To Support Buffalo Bills In Locker Room 3 Weeks After Heart Attack: Watch

Damar Hamlin has returned to Highmark Stadium to support his teammates, the Buffalo Bills. The appearance marks the 24-year-old’s first back into the building since collapsing in cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He arrived 90 minutes ahead of game time, and the team shared video of his stadium arrival.

Hamlin was admitted to hospital immediately after his heart attack, forcing the Week 17 game to be cancelled by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Goodell made it clear that the game would have “no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason” and that “no club would qualify for the postseason and no club will be eliminated based on the outcome of this game” as the league is just weeks away from the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Damar was initially taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before being transferred to the Buffalo hospital, where he was in critical condition for the initial few days. Damar would communicate via written letter to doctors, who applauded the “quick actions” of the Bills training staff on the field — particularly Denny Kellington, who administered critical CPR, alongside medical staff whp used a defibrillator to restore his pulse. “We can’t say enough about the quick actions of the Bills training staff and the physicians who were on the field,” Dr. William Knight IV, MD said. “It’s not only that the lights are on. We know that Damar is home.”

Once Damar regained consciousness, he watched and supported his teammates from his hospital bed with his parents. He was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, January 11, and has since been recovering at home. “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Kaleida Health Chief Quality Officer Jamie Nadler, MD, said.

He still has a long recovery road ahead, however, and is being administered oxygen at home.