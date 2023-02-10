Paulina Gretzky Rocks Sparkly Bikini & Fur Coat In The Snow: Photos

Paulina Gretzky showed off a scorching look in the snowy cold, pairing a tiny bikini with a luxurious coat.

February 10, 2023
Paulina Gretzky
Image Credit: Pularazzi / BACKGRID

Marriage is working for Paulina Gretzky! The stunning model, 34, took to Instagram on Friday, February 10, to show off a little skin in the snow. In two pics, she wore a gray, glittering bikini and white fur coat, which she let hang off her shoulders as she stook on a snowy deck in the woods. She expertly finished the racy look with gray socks and brown slippers, and wore her soft brunette hair in waves. In a second pic, she looked over her shoulder to smile seductively at the camera. The singer captioned the two photos with a simple snowflake emoji.

Paulina, who is the oldest child of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, finally married her longtime fiancé Dustin Johnson in a lavish ceremony in Tennessee in April of 2022. The big day came after a near decade long engagement. Among the 1 million followers to react on Paulina’s verified page were Vera Wang, who designed Paula’s stunning hand beaded crystal gown for the occasion. “MARRIAGE SUITS YOU! Hi to the family!” she wrote, alongside emojis of praying hands, a smile, and a thumbs up.

Many of her fans also took to the comments thread to react. “I like to imagine DJ is taking these pics like a standard Instagram husband,” speculated one, while another remarked, “Love the slippers.” “Total smoke show,” commented a third.

Paulina Gretzky
Pularazzi / BACKGRID

As for Paulina’s flawless physic, she opened up about how she maintains it in a past conversation. “I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it,” she told Golf Digest in a 2014 interview. “It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”

And she doesn’t diet to achieve those fitness results, either. “It’s as simple as ‘everything in moderation,'” she explained. “I’ll eat pizza and cheeseburgers, but I won’t do it every day.”

