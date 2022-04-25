Paulina Gretzky’s Wedding Dress: She Rocks Sheer, Hand-Beaded Gown For Nuptials

The first photo of Paulina Gretzky's custom Vera Wang wedding gown is here!

By:
,
April 25, 2022 1:48PM EDT
paulina gretzky
View gallery
Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky. United States team member Dustin Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretzky walk toward the 18th hole to watch play during the four-ball golf matches on the third day of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J Presidents Cup Golf - 30 Sep 2017
Dustin Johnson kisses Paulina Gretzky when holds the Championship Trophy on the 18th green after winning his first major championship in the final round at the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 19, 2016. Johnson won with a score of 5 under par. U.s. Open Golf 2016, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, United States - 19 Jun 2016
United States' Dustin Johnson holds hands with his partner Paulina Gretzky as they leave the course following his foursome win with teammate Jordan Spieth over International team player's Danny Lee of New Zealand Marc Leishman of Australia at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, in Incheon, South Korea South Korea Presidents Cup Golf, Incheon, South Korea
Image Credit: AP/Shutterstock

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married! The model, 33, and professional golfer, 37, tied the knot on April 23, and two days later, Paulina shared the first photo of her wedding dress, which you can see here. Paulina wore Vera Wang for her nuptials, choosing “a custom light ivory diaphanous hand beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back.” Her blonde hair was styled in long, cascading curls for the big day.

In addition to her wedding dress, Paulina shared a shot of the gown she wore to her welcome reception. The gorgeous light ivory charmeuse gown had a plunging cowl neckline and back, which were accented by intersecting crystal straps. She styled her hair long and straight for the welcome event, with dark eye makeup to offset the bright gown. For the wedding, Dustin looked dapper in a black tux, while he wore a light blue suit to the welcome party.

The couple got engaged in 2013 after almost a year of dating. The pair share two children, River Jones, and Tatum Gretzky, together. The happy day comes after much speculation over when exactly the two would finally walk down the aisle. After a nearly ten-year engagement the big day has finally happened! Kid Rock performed at the reception, and tons of family and friends were in attendance. Guests were not supposed to use their cell phones at the event, which is how Paulina was able to keep photos of her wedding dress under wraps until now!

In April 2021, Paulina first shared social media videos of herself wedding dress shopping with Vera, 71. She even shared a photo of herself with the designer on her Instagram feed. “Making my dreams come true,” she captioned the post. “You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you.”

Good things come to those who wait, as they say — and Paulina and Dustin would probably agree with that sentiment! Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds.

More From Our Partners

ad