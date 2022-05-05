Paulina Gretzky Wears Green Bikini 2 Weeks After Wedding To Dustin Johnson: Photo

Model Paulina Gretzky is showing off her assets in a new steamy post-wedding photo. The 33-year-old newlywed shared the snap on May 4 from the Bahamas. In it, she posed in an emerald green thong bikini and faced her backside to the camera. She appeared to be kneeling on a lounge chair and was surrounded by lush green grass and shrubbery, pink tropical plants, and palm trees. Her long blonde hair flowed down her back as she gave viewers a peek at the left side of her tanned face.

It is unclear how long Paulina has been enjoying the Bahamian sun, as the last photo she shared online was from her wedding to longtime fiancé Dustin Johnson, 37. The happy couple tied the knot on April 23 at the picturesque Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee. Dustin, a professional golfer, proposed to Paulina in 2013, but they seemed to be in no rush to get married and even welcomed two children in the years following. Paulina gave birth to their first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, in 2014 and had their second son, River Jones Johnson, in 2017.

Paulina was never shy about addressing her long engagement and said she chose to take it slow. “I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things,” she said in a May 2021 episode of the Pillows and Beer podcast. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us happen so quickly. The most important thing was my kids, Dustin, and my career. Those things took precedent.”

View Related Gallery Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson: See Gorgeous Photos Of The Couple Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky. United States team member Dustin Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretzky walk toward the 18th hole to watch play during the four-ball golf matches on the third day of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J Presidents Cup Golf - 30 Sep 2017 Dustin Johnson kisses Paulina Gretzky when holds the Championship Trophy on the 18th green after winning his first major championship in the final round at the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 19, 2016. Johnson won with a score of 5 under par. U.s. Open Golf 2016, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, United States - 19 Jun 2016

Paulina has also never been shy about flaunting her fit physique. Just five days after her dreamy nuptials to Dustin, she posted a Boomerang to her Instagram story wearing a cute pink two-piece. In the boomerang, she was blissfully swinging next to sister-in-law Samantha Johnson. The two were smiling at each other and clearly enjoying their vacation. It was unclear if Paulina’s athlete husband accompanied her on the trip. Before that, she stunned in a tiny green bikini in December 2021.

There was no sight of Dustin in Paulina’s latest photo and there was no proof that they were together in the Bahamas on either of their Instagram stories. The last post Dustin made when Paulina’s stunning bikini pic arrived was two days after their wedding, in which he shared photos from their special day. “4/23/22 What an amazing weekend with friends and family!!!” he captioned them.