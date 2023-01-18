Paulina Gretzky Stuns In Black Bikini & White Shirt In Sexy New Photo

Paulina Gretzky left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 34-year-old took to social media on January 18 and shared a smoldering photo as the oldest daughter of NHL legend, Wayne Gretzky, wore a black string bikini and crisp white men’s button down shirt. “ttyl,” she captioned the post, using the acronym for “talk to you later.”

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively in her lush backyard while surrounded by a picturesque landscape of tall trees and nature throughout. She showcased her impressive physique in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

The Canadian-American model and singer paired the sexy look with a men’s white shirt and matching baseball cap which read “Polo Lounge.” Paulina opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. Her signature blonde locks fell in loose waves past her shoulders and she skipped jewelry barring her huge engagement ring from husband and pro golfer, Dustin Johnson.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed Paulina’s comments section to gush over the blonde beauty. “Damn!!!” actress Brooks Nader responded. “That’s good genes right there,” one fan wrote. “My eyes just had a heart attack,” another follower commented on the sexy snapshot.

Paulina is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just a few weeks before on January 2 as she looked like a real-life Barbie while driving a pink jeep while wearing a tiny pink bikini.

In the photo, Paulina wore a plunging pink triangle top that revealed ample cleavage styled with matching high-rise, skinny strap bottoms. She accessorized her look with oversized aviator sunglasses and a choker necklace. In the photo, she drove a pink Moke truck while her brown hair was down and straight as she drove with two adorable chicks on the side of the car.