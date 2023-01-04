Paulina Gretzky Channels Barbie While Driving A Pink Jeep In A Pink Bikini: Photos

Paulina Gretzky is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old channeled Barbie when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny pink bikini. Not only was Paulina sporting a hot pink swimsuit, but she was also driving a matching pink jeep.

In the photo, Paulina wore a plunging pink triangle top that revealed ample cleavage styled with matching high-rise, skinny strap bottoms. She accessorized her look with oversized aviator sunglasses and a choker necklace. In the photo, she drove a pink Moke truck while her brown hair was down and straight as she drove with two adorable chicks on the side of the car.

Paulina has been slaying her outfits lately and one thing is for sure – she loves showing skin. Just recently, she celebrated her 34th birthday when she wore a completely bedazzled Prada ensemble. She rocked a plunging triangle V-neck crop top that was more of a bra than a top and she styled it with a matching, high-waisted mini skirt. Paulina’s tiny waist and toned abs were on display in the coordinate set and she accessorized with a black choker necklace that had a rhinestone flower in the center.

Aside from this look, another one of our favorite recent outfits from her was her insanely plunging blue sequin Laquan Smith mini dress. The halterneck mini featured a neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and showed off major cleavage and sideboob. The skintight blue sequin frock was super short and she topped her look off with bedazzled silver Amina Muaddi heeled mules.