Paulina Gretzky Stuns In Very Deep-Plunging Blue Sequin Dress For Sexy New Photo

Paulina Gretzky looks like she’s ready for a disco in her sexy outfit she shared on Instagram Monday night! The 33-year-old model and singer shared sizzling snapshots of herself on Nov. 21 in a mini dress covered in blue sequins that featured a plunging neckline and teased her cleavage. She paired the halter dress with silver heels and a black clutch. Noting that the hot look was a nighttime ensemble, she captioned the photo, “𝚊𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜.”

Paulina’s most recent photo follows several gorgeous pics she has shared as of late. On Oct. 30, she took to the ‘gram once again to show off her teeny black dress that featured tiny ties across the front to hold the barely-there look together. She paired it with a long, sheer skirt and styled her hair in beachy waves. Her breathtaking look can be seen below.

Just two days prior, she shared another photo of herself in a tiny black dress. This time, it was a tube dress that featured mesh and lace paneling. The completely see-through dress was paired with strappy black pumps and a mini blue handbag. She sat on a modern bathtub and stuck her toned legs out for the beautiful shot, creating an elongating effect. She appeared to wear the outfit to a party for the LIV Golf Tour.

The head-turning sequin dress snap came about a week after the mother of two shared new photos from her April wedding to pro golfer, Dustin Johnson, 38. The photos, seen in her wedding Instagram Highlight, showed the happy couple walking the grounds of their gorgeous Tennessee wedding venue, Blackberry Farm. Some dreamy black and white snapshots depicted the newlyweds walking onto a floating dock with a gazebo at the end.

She wore her plunging Vera Wang dress which was semi-sheer and covered in sparkling crystals. Paulina wore another gorgeous wedding gown for her welcome reception, which was a simple ivory charmeuse gown with a cowl neckline. The back of the dress featured crisscrossed crystal straps.

Dustin and Paulina have been together for over a decade, but had a very long engagement. Dustin popped the question in 2013, but they delayed having a wedding in order to start their family. Paulina gave birth to their first son, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, in 2014 and had their second son, River Jones Johnson, in 2017.

Paulina also shared wedding photos on Father’s Day to celebrate both her hubby and her father, former hockey pro Wayne Gretzky. “Happy Father’s Day to these amazing men in my life and role models to my two boys,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of snapshots of Dustin and Wayne at the special celebration. One sweet photo showed Wayne escorting Paulina down some stairs, while another shared an intimate moment of them dancing at the wedding reception. Meanwhile, a photo of the pro golfer in the carousel showed him patiently working on his son’s hair, and another showed the happy couple kissing.