Paulina Gretzky Wears Orange Bikini & Tiny Mini Skirt On Memorial Day Trip With Friends

Paulina Gretzky hung out with Bravo’s Paige DeSorbo and more pals during a Memorial Day Weekend getaway. The model took to her Instagram Story to share various photos and videos from the weekend, including a day spent on a boat. In one video, Paulina, Paige and another friend show off their summery looks while striking various poses for the camera. Paulina stunned in a strappy orange bikini, which she paired with a tiny denim skirt.

The trip comes just weeks after Paulina’s wedding to Dustin Johnson, who she’d been engaged to since 2013. The pair had two children together and let Dustin spend several years focusing on his golf career before finally tying the knot in April 2022. To walk down the aisle, Paulina looked absolutely stunning in a head-beaded Vera Wang gown. The crystal-encrusted ensemble had a plunging neckline and back, allowing her to show just the right amount of skin on her big day.

Later on in the evening, Paulina changed into a second look for her wedding reception. The ivory Vera Wang gown had a cowl neckline and back, with intersecting crystal straps around her shoulders. The Tennessee wedding was a lavish affair, was documented by Paulina and Dustin’s wedding video, which she shared with fans on Instagram on May 18. The video showed the pair at the altar, during their first dance and more.

“Even though Paulina and Dustin have been together for years, there is definitely a sense of renewal in their relationship since getting married,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the wedding. “They’ve always had such a close, loving bond, but since making things really official, they are like giddy schoolkids again.” Of course, the pair’s adorable kids, River, 4, and Tatum, 7, were part of the big day, too, and they looked too adorable at the ceremony. Kid Rock also performed at the reception.