‘Little People, Big World’ Star Zach Roloff Has Emergency Brain Surgery

Zach Roloff of TLC hit reality series Little People, Big World is in the hospital after an emergency brain surgery. His wife Tori Roloff, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 9, to share the frightening news with a small carousel of photos from a hospital. In the first pic, the 32-year-old star was seen reclining in a hospital bed with a bandaged head, with Tori’s hand reaching out to hold his. A second pic showed Zach, shirtless and hooked up to medical monitors, smiling while giving a thumbs up. The third snap showed the morning sun shining through the glass walls at the building.

“Not exactly how we saw our week going…” she captioned the pics. “Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!! Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!”

Tori also added that the family felt “blessed” to have a skilled team working on her husband of seven years. “We are so incredibly blessed by our neurosurgeon team and their attentiveness to Zach’s needs!” the mom of three continued. “Thank you to our friends and family who have all reached out asking to help. We feel so loved and supported by you. Also shout out to @amyjroloff for holding down the fort and playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours.”

At the center of the whole debacle, is a couple that is clearly deeply devoted to one another. And Tori revealed in her emotional post how proud she is of her husband. “I’m here praying that Zach’s recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!” she concluded. “You’re a freaking bad a**, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I’m so proud of you.”

Per ETOnline, Tori had previously taken to Instagram stories to explain why she’d missed a previously scheduled media appearance and update fans on what was happening. “Sorry I left you all hanging yesterday,” she wrote in part, in the since deleted story. “We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning.”