‘Little People Big World’s Tori Roloff Reveals Post-Baby Body 1 Month After Giving Birth

‘Little People Big World’s Tori Roloff just gave birth to daughter Lilah on Nov. 19, 2019 and already she’s flaunting her post baby body in a black shirt and leggings.

Little People Big World‘s Zachary and Tori Roloff officially became a family of four in 2019. They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilah Ray on Nov. 19 and now 28-year-old Tori is recreating the photo taken the day before she went into labor with how she looks today holding her precious baby. She shared the before and after pic to her Instagram account on Dec. 31 with an inspirational message about what the year had brought the family.

“2019 changed our family forever for the better,” Tori wrote in the caption. “Our sweet Lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love. I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family. Especially my husband who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet! I am excited to watch (two-year-old son) Jackson grow and develop into a BOY (he’s like no longer a toddler. He’s a full on boy and I love every ounce of him)! Happy New Years friends! #zandtpartyoffour Also. First photo was taken the day before I went into labor!!” she added.

In the first photo, Tori is wearing white lace duster, a long-sleeved black shirt and leggings and her massive baby belly is so big she has to use her hands to hold it up. She seen standing in Lilah’s nursery next to the crib with a dusty rose blanket, matching curtains, sheets and a wooden wall decoration with Lilah’s name on it surrounded by leaves and dusty rosebuds.

Swipe right and it’s the exact same nursery scene, only Lilah is no longer in Tori’s womb but in her arms. The former TLC star is wearing the same black leggings and lace duster and she’s already getting her post-baby body back after less than two months. Tori is already embracing her little one’s fashion sense, putting a dusty pink headband with a bow on it around her head while cradling Lilah in her arms. Since she’s so active on social media, we can’t wait for Tori to share more photos of her adorable family of four.