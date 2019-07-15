Tori Roloff Compares Her Huge Baby Bump With Toddler Son Jackson’s Belly In Cute Pregnancy Update

‘Little Pepole, Big World’ star Tori Roloff is giving fans a ‘bumpdate’ on her second pregnancy, showing off her baby belly while cute son Jackson puffed his out to copy his mama.

Little People, Big World‘s Zach Roloff, 29, and his wife, Tori Roloff, 28, are expecting their second child — a little girl — and Tori is giving her fans an update on how her pregnancy is coming along after suffering a rough first trimester. The TLC star shared a serious of Instagram photos on July 15 where she was seated wearing a black sports bra leggings to show of her bare baby bump as her two-year-old son Jackson Kyle tried to imitate his mom. He lifted his shirt and puffed out his belly and the photos are beyond cute.

In the caption Tori wrote, “💗BUMPdate!💗 So I have yet to share one of these this go around. Sorry girlsie. 🎀” in her first real baby bump post since she and Zach announced they’re becoming second time parents in May. She’s now five months along, revealing that “I am currently 20 weeks! I’m feeling a lot better now than I did in my 1st trimester.”

“My belly button never returned after Jackson and is becoming even less visible now. I don’t really have cravings. Other than gummy bears (but honestly I love them with or without being preggo). I don’t think Jackson “gets it” but he loves checking his belly for baby. Baby girl is the size of a banana. Which is so fitting because Jackson is obsessed with bananas. 🎀,” she continued, and in the last two photos Tori shared she and Jackson were both treating themselves to the yellow fruit.

Tori concluded her post by writing, “I also wanted to say thank you to everyone who comment and messaged me about my post on self image. You all are so fricking sweet. I wasn’t looking for affirmation but y’all seriously gave it to me. That’s honestly what gives me confidence to post this. I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl. #storyofzachandtori #babyjroloff#ZandTPartyofFour,”

On July 8, Tori wrote that after being sick during her first trimester, she was having self image issues after her bump was larger that it should have been for how far along she was. She showed pic of her in front of the Golden Gate Bridge with her noticeable belly and said “I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure. Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever). It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way.”