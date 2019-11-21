‘Little People Big World’ Stars Zach & Tori Roloff Welcome Baby Girl — See Pics

She’s here! ‘Little People, Big World’ stars Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their sweet baby girl into the world on Nov. 19 and shared the exciting news in a new interview.

And then there were four — Tori Roloff, 28, and Zach Roloff, 29, welcomed their second child, a daughter, into their family on Nov. 19 and we’re so incredibly excited! The couple revealed the happy news two days later in an interview with People, and even shared photos of their newest addition with the publication [SEEN HERE]. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!” Tori gushed to the outlet. Baby Lilah entered the world weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 18½ inches long, People added.

The Little People, Big World stars couldn’t be more thrilled to add their latest addition to their family. Zach and Tori already have a son, Jackson Kyle, 2, and have been providing their fans with fun baby bump updates — “bump dates” — for months! After struggling with her first trimester, Tori shared on Instagram on July 15 to reveal how she was doing with her fans. The TLC star shared a series of Instagram photos where she was seated wearing a black sports bra and leggings to show off her bare baby bump. Little Jackson sat right next to his mom, trying to imitate her growing belly by lifting his shirt and puffing out his belly. How cute!

Of course, that wasn’t the only adorable update the couple made. In May, the TLC reality stars took to Instagram to make the exciting announcement that they were expecting their little girl. “Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November! 🎀 Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us! #zandtpartyoffour#babyroloff #babyjroloff #moniqueserraphotography 📷: @moniqueserraphotography,” Tori captioned the sweet photos. The carousel post featured Jackson wearing a shirt that read “big brother” on it, while holding two balloons — one pink, one blue. Tori and Zach stood behind their little guy absolutely beaming. With their latest addition, fans cannot wait to see Tori and Zach’s little ones grow!