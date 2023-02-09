‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Exclusive Preview: Nikki Scrambles To Find A Venue 5 Days Before Her Wedding

Nikki Bella is in Paris prepping for her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev, and there’s still one significant aspect of the wedding that she doesn’t have booked yet: the venue. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the February 9 episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do, the Four Seasons Paris calls Nikki back and breaks some bad news. They have no rooms facing the Eiffel Tower that are available.

“I have so much to do and to lock in. We’re getting down to the wire here, and I don’t have a venue,” Nikki admits. “I feel like every moment is just on this hunt for the venue… I thought parks are really big in Paris. Maybe a park would be perfect.”

Nikki and Brie Bella go to check things out at a nearby Parisian park. Nikki has seen a total of 6 venues so far, but she hasn’t settled on one yet. You kind of need the venue to get married!

“I have so many things to do,” Nikki says. “I need to find a ring for Artem. We need to find nameplates, and I also want printed menus. I’m trying to find flower and wedding cake shops that are open at that time. That’s been really difficult. Not having the best of luck but I know we’ll find it.”

One thing Nikki definitely has is her wedding dress. Right from the start, Nikki was adamant about wearing the “dream dresses” that she picked out. The WWE superstar originally chose two gorgeous dresses when she was engaged to John Cena, but she never wore them because they didn’t get married.

Nikki told Artem about her plans to wear a dress she’d already picked out, and he was all for it. “That’s the last thing on my mind,” Artem told Nikki. “If you’re happy with it, you’re happy with it. If it’s the dress you want to wear, you wear the dress you want to wear.” Nikki Bella Says I Do airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on E!