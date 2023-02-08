Justin & Hailey Bieber Cuddle In Sweet PDA Photos From Hawaiian Vacation With Friends

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are taking their sweet romance to Hawaii! The gorgeous couple vacationed in the tropical paradise to celebrate professional surfer Kelia Moniz‘s 30th birthday and posted several snapshots from the seemingly fun trip. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 28-year-old “Yummy” hitmaker shared a slideshow on Instagram filled with loved-up photos with his model wife. In the first pic, seen below, Hailey cuddled up to him in a cropped lace cami and high-waisted blue jeans. He looked on top of the world in an all-white ensemble paired with red fashion sunglasses. They also touched their faces together in an adorable selfie later on in the slideshow.

Justin’s post also included several images of himself happily posing with Kelia’s 3-month-old and 2-year-old sons, which he did throughout several posts from the trip. His second post from Tuesday showed him and Hailey, 26, sitting down at a restaurant with Kelia’s little one, which can be seen below. He also modeled a beige hat, which he advocated for in the caption of the post. “Sunhat all 2023,” he wrote.

Justin has been open about wanting to be a young father for more than a decade, having told TODAY in 2011 that he would love to be one. However, during a 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin said he is following his wife’s lead. “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he replied when Ellen DeGeneres, now 65, asked about his baby plans. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

Hailey also shared an assortment of photos from the trip beginning on Feb. 6, which included the adorable photo of her cuddled up to Justin in his white shorts and tank outfit. She also included a photo of herself holding Kelia’s baby boy, a snap of her and singer Justine Skye in what appeared to be the jungle, and a photo of herself hugging the birthday girl while donning a stunning bright pink gown that featured a high slit and rose embellishments. Seemingly emotional about the trip spent with loved ones, she captioned the slideshow with a teary-eyed emoji, several rainbows, and the word, “best.”

The Victoria’s Secret model seemed to be blissfully carefree in her next post, which featured some shots of her outfit and a video of herself standing in the sunroof of a moving car as she shook her head in enjoyment. She looked cute and casual in an oversized “Hawaii” jersey, a black leather jacket, and blue and black sneakers.

The Hawaiian getaway came just one month after the married couple of four years rang in the new year with Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou in Aspen, Colo. Hailey once again seemed to be in a state of pure joy in the photos and videos she posted from the vacation, including one of her sitting on her hubby’s lap bundled up in their winter gear. “Holiday Dump … best times. best friends. Happy New Year,” she captioned the photos.