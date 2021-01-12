Justin Bieber Hits The Beach To Go Snorkeling With Pals In Hawaii: See Pics

Justin Bieber is living his best life while in Hawaii with wife Hailey Baldwin and their friends! On January 11, the singer showed off his tattooed body at the beach after snorkeling with pals!

Justin Bieber is starting the new year with an adventurous trip to Hawaii. The Grammy-winner, 26, hit the beach with a few unnamed friends on Monday, where the group was photographed on a stroll after they went snorkeling. Justin, whose wife Hailey Baldwin is also present on the trip, appeared soaking wet in a pair of multi-colored swim shorts. He bared his tattooed arms, abs, chest and back as he carried a snorkel and goggles.

Justin and Hailey jetted off to Hawaii over the weekend and have been documenting their first travel venture of 2021 on social media. On January 10, JB took to Instagram to share a cute pic of the couple getting ready to board a private plane. “Life with u is so much better,” he captioned the sunset snap.

The next day, Justin shared a black and white photo of his bikini-clad wife lounging on his stomach while at the beach. Meanwhile, the model, 24, also shared a collage of scenic photos to Instagram — some of which showed the couple snorkeling, hiking and enjoying the outdoors. Additionally, a number of PDA uploads showed Justin and Hailey kissing each other’s cheeks.

The tropical getaway comes amid speculation that the “Holy” singer and runway star are thinking about starting a family together. Though, HollywoodLife learned that the pair, who will celebrate their their three-year wedding anniversary in September, is in “no rush” to take that step.

“Justin and Hailey‘s plan is to continue waiting on having a baby and starting a family,” a source close to the couple said, explaining, “They both want kids, but they have told friends they want to enjoy being married for at least a couple of years before starting a family.”