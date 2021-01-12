Justin Bieber Hits The Beach To Go Snorkeling With Pals In Hawaii: See Pics

See Pics

Justin Bieber at the beach
EXCLUSIVE: Shirtless Justin Bieber takes a walk on the beach in Hawaii after snorkeling. 10 Jan 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725702_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Shirtless Justin Bieber out for a hike in Los Angeles. 02 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin Bieber out for a hike in Los Angeles. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA705017_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Hailey Bieber arrives home bringing coffee to her hubby Justin while he is playing some basketball outside. Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Justin Bieber is living his best life while in Hawaii with wife Hailey Baldwin and their friends! On January 11, the singer showed off his tattooed body at the beach after snorkeling with pals!

Justin Bieber is starting the new year with an adventurous trip to Hawaii. The Grammy-winner, 26, hit the beach with a few unnamed friends on Monday, where the group was photographed on a stroll after they went snorkeling. Justin, whose wife Hailey Baldwin is also present on the trip, appeared soaking wet in a pair of multi-colored swim shorts. He bared his tattooed arms, abs, chest and back as he carried a snorkel and goggles.

Justin Bieber at the beach
Justin Bieber at the beach with friends in Hawaii on January 10, 2021. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Justin and Hailey jetted off to Hawaii over the weekend and have been documenting their first travel venture of 2021 on social media. On January 10, JB took to Instagram to share a cute pic of the couple getting ready to board a private plane. “Life with u is so much better,” he captioned the sunset snap.

The next day, Justin shared a black and white photo of his bikini-clad wife lounging on his stomach while at the beach. Meanwhile, the model, 24, also shared a collage of scenic photos to Instagram — some of which showed the couple snorkeling, hiking and enjoying the outdoors. Additionally, a number of PDA uploads showed Justin and Hailey kissing each other’s cheeks.

Justin Bieber at the beach
Justin Bieber takes a stroll on the beach in Hawaii after snorkeling with friends on January 10, 2021. (Photo credit: MEGA)

The tropical getaway comes amid speculation that the “Holy” singer and runway star are thinking about starting a family together. Though, HollywoodLife learned that the pair, who will celebrate their their three-year wedding anniversary in September, is in “no rush” to take that step.

“Justin and Hailey‘s plan is to continue waiting on having a baby and starting a family,” a source close to the couple said, explaining, “They both want kids, but they have told friends they want to enjoy being married for at least a couple of years before starting a family.”