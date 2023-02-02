Kylie Jenner’s BFF Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou Models Red Lingerie In Sexy New Photos

Red hot! Model and Kylie Jenner‘s bestie, Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, 25, posed in a sexy sultry red lingerie two-piece to ring in V-Day month on Feb. 2. “just a taste,” the brunette beauty captioned the carousel of snapshots. Stassie’s look featured a plunging red bra with lace details and a skimpy thong to match. In the second slide, the 25-year-old held her raven-hued tresses up and back revealing her seemingly bare face. She also tagged Lounge Underwear on the post, the clothing brand seemingly behind Stassie’s stylish look.

Soon after sharing the photos, many of the YouTuber’s 10.9 million followers and friends flooded the comments section with compliments on the bombshell’s look. “Fashion changes, but style endures,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “My goodness, Anastasia. You ARE beautiful !” Even model Alix Ashley Earle couldn’t help but comment, “Hot,” on the post. This is not Stassie’s latest sexy look either, as she took to Instagram on Jan. 16 to pose in bed alongside Kylie in a matching two-piece outfit.

Stassie’s red lingerie post comes one day after she announced she was featured in Ocean Drive magazine for their February issue. On Feb. 1 she posted a series of photos from the shoot with the outlet and captioned it, “FEBRUARY ISSUE OCEAN DRIVE MAG @oceandrivemag,” along with a pink heart emoji. During her interview with the mag, Stas opened up about her personal style, moving, and her latest vodka venture, Sunny Vodka.

“I’ve moved almost every year since moving out of my parents’ house. Redecorating my spaces has become a passion of mine, especially my bedroom. It’s my safe place, so I want it to be cozy,” she shared with Ocean Drive. “It’s been super fun and challenging to tap into my creative side, trying to piece things together that not just I but everyone will like.” In addition to sharing what her home décor style is, Kylie’s ride or die opened up about her battles with anxiety.

“I’ve had really bad anxiety my whole life and I’m not sure why. I have struggled with it on my own for a long time, but I’ve found things to do that help ground me—like focus on different hobbies, sitting and reading a book, putting my phone down, playing with my cat, sitting here bedazzling my water bottle,” Stas said. “Things that ground me mentally are so important.” She noted that to be able to “talk it through” with her closest friends has helped her. “I didn’t talk about it for a really long time and that was hard,” she added. The entrepreneur rose to fame alongside the Kylie Cosmetics founder, as they have been close since the two were in middle school.