NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Breaks Silence After Being Arrested In Mexico For Handgun Possession

Kyle Busch has confirmed that he was detained in Mexico for carrying a handgun in the country during a trip to Cancun in January.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 7, 2023 7:52AM EST
kyle busch
View gallery
Tory Lanez Rolling Stone LIVE: Big Game Experience, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Feb 2022
ASAP Rocky Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
This is the booking photo of the voice of Disney’s Pocahontas, Irene Bedard, after she was arrested for disorderly conduct. The 55-year-old - best known for voicing the famous character in the 1995 animated movie - had to be separated from another woman by police in Greene County, Ohio, on August 19 after the pair were arguing and screaming. According to a police report, the women “walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic”. Bedard had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath”, but insisted she had not been drinking that day. She told police she had drunk a bottle of vodka the day before. Bedard said the other woman, Sheila Johnson, had been trying to help her into her “studio”, but she was unable to find her keys. According to the police report, Beard’s “emotions changed rapidly”, going from calm to becoming upset and eventually crying. Police tried to move Bedard away from a large window as they feared she might shatter the glass, but when Johnson offered them a name to call on Bedard’s behalf the actress ran away screaming. She was booked for disorderly conduct and released on August 21. Bedard was arrested twice over a three-day period back in November 2020. *BYLINE: Greene County Sheriff’s Office/Pop Nation/TMX/Mega. 19 Aug 2022 Pictured: The booking photo of the voice of Disney’s Pocahontas, Irene Bedard, after she was arrested for disorderly conduct. *BYLINE: Greene County Sheriff’s Office/Pop Nation/TMX/Mega. Photo credit: GreeneCountySheriff/PopNationTMX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA889083_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”

He continued, “Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intentions of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties and returned to North Carolina.

To conclude his statement, Kyle issued an apology. “I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter,” he added. “My family and I consider this issue closed.”

kyle busch
Kyle Busch at a race. (SplashNews.com)

The statement comes just days after the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office shared a press release about Kyle’s arrest on Feb. 3. “The sentenced today, Kyle Thomas “B”, was credited with full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces,” the release said.

It concluded, “Due to the foregoing, the Agent of the Federal Public Ministry presented it before the Control Judge on January 29 of this year, who described the detention as legal, linked to the processand through an abbreviated procedure, issued a sentence.”

More From Our Partners

ad