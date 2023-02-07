NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Breaks Silence After Being Arrested In Mexico For Handgun Possession

After a January 27 incident led to Kyle Busch being arrested and detained in Mexico, the NASCAR driver took to Twitter on Feb. 6 to break his silence on the situation. He explained what happened during the incident, which took place when he and his wife, Samantha Busch, were departing the country. “My handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport,” Kyle explained. “I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag.”

He continued, “Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intentions of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties and returned to North Carolina.

To conclude his statement, Kyle issued an apology. “I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter,” he added. “My family and I consider this issue closed.”

The statement comes just days after the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office shared a press release about Kyle’s arrest on Feb. 3. “The sentenced today, Kyle Thomas “B”, was credited with full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces,” the release said.

It concluded, “Due to the foregoing, the Agent of the Federal Public Ministry presented it before the Control Judge on January 29 of this year, who described the detention as legal, linked to the processand through an abbreviated procedure, issued a sentence.”