JAY-Z Thought Beyonce Deserved Album Of The Year At The Grammys: We ‘Want Them To Get It Right’

It’s no secret that many people on social media were upset that Beyonce, 41, lost the coveted Album of The Year award to “As It Was” hitmaker Harry Styles, 29, at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. And just days ahead of the shocking loss the “CUFF IT” hitmaker’s husband, JAY-Z, 53, told Tidal that he thought she deserved the award a few years ago. “Even with Bey, I felt like they [the Grammys] missed the moment. Not just LEMONADE; [also] when Beck won over her [for Album of the Year in 2015]. I was like, ‘Oh, y’all missed it,'” he told the music outlet last week.

Tidal even noted that Beyonce was up for the award again and asked the “Empire State of Mind” rapper if he felt confident that she would win. “Yeah, I remove myself from the process and hope they just get it right. It got to the point where I was like, it’s just a marketing thing,” JAY-Z began. “You go, you got an album out and it could help the sales go up. It got to that point, but deep down … Again, we grew up idolizing this [the award show]. It was like one of the pillars for us. It was like, ‘We want to go Gold.’ Yeah, I’ve been in it that long.” The mom-of-three was notably up for the award for her now-iconic album, Renaissance, which was released in July 2022.

This year’s Grammy Awards was still an impressive one for Queen B, who is now the most-awarded person in the history of the Grammys with a total of 32 wins and 88 nominations under her belt! Her nominations this year included: Album of the Year for Renaissance, Record of the Year for “Break My Soul”, Song of The Year for “Break My Soul”, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”, Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove”, Best Traditional R&B Performance for Renaissance, Best R&B Song for “CUFF IT”, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Be Alive.”

JAY-Z went further into detail with the music outlet last week to campaign for way his wife deserved the AOTY award. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one,” he gushed. “It’s inspiring creativity. When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album. That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be.”

Following her impressive four wins on Sunday, the honey-blonde beauty took to Instagram on Feb. 6 to celebrate. “We won 3 y’all! To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!”, she captioned the post of her holding her golden trophies followed by a plethora of gratitude for her team. “I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”, she concluded. Amid the Grammys buzz, Bey is now prepping for her highly-anticipated world tour, which she officially announced on Feb. 1.