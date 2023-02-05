Beyonce Slays In Plunging Silver Corset Dress & Leather Gloves At The Grammys

Beyonce stole the show when she was fashionably late to the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The 41-year-old looked stunning when she wore a plunging strapless dress with a bronze corset top and a long silver skirt.
Beyonce’s incredibly low-cut top revealed ample cleavage while her waist was cinched in with a metallic silver skirt that looked like tin foil. She accessorized the shiny dress with a pair of over-the-elbow black leather gloves, Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry, and gorgeous glam.
Beyonce’s long brown hair was down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her sexy look together.
Beyonce already won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song, “Plastic Off the Sofa.” This award marked the third time she won the exact award.
Aside from this look, Bey posted a photo to her Instagram on the night of the award show, posing with all three of her Grammys from the night. She rocked a skintight pale pink velvet dress with an off-the-shoulder coned neckline and a plunging, gold-lined V down the bodice. The side of the skirt featured a plunging slit and she styled the dress with matching velvet tights, velvet peep-toe platform booties, a massive gold headpiece, diamond sunglasses, and dangling diamond earrings.
The night before, Bey attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammys Gala with her husband Jay-Z, when she rocked a skintight silver mini dress with long sleeves and a cinched-in waist. The mini featured a high neck and a super short skirt and she accessorized the frock with a pair of sheer black tights and sky-high metallic silver heels. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down in tight curls while parted in the middle.
Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.