Beyonce Slays In Plunging Silver Corset Dress & Leather Gloves At The Grammys

Beyonce stole the show when she was fashionably late to the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The 41-year-old looked stunning when she wore a plunging strapless dress with a bronze corset top and a long silver skirt.

Beyonce’s incredibly low-cut top revealed ample cleavage while her waist was cinched in with a metallic silver skirt that looked like tin foil. She accessorized the shiny dress with a pair of over-the-elbow black leather gloves, Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry, and gorgeous glam.

Beyonce’s long brown hair was down and parted in the middle in beach waves while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her sexy look together.

Beyonce already won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song, “Plastic Off the Sofa.” This award marked the third time she won the exact award.

Aside from this look, Bey posted a photo to her Instagram on the night of the award show, posing with all three of her Grammys from the night. She rocked a skintight pale pink velvet dress with an off-the-shoulder coned neckline and a plunging, gold-lined V down the bodice. The side of the skirt featured a plunging slit and she styled the dress with matching velvet tights, velvet peep-toe platform booties, a massive gold headpiece, diamond sunglasses, and dangling diamond earrings.

The night before, Bey attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammys Gala with her husband Jay-Z, when she rocked a skintight silver mini dress with long sleeves and a cinched-in waist. The mini featured a high neck and a super short skirt and she accessorized the frock with a pair of sheer black tights and sky-high metallic silver heels. As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down in tight curls while parted in the middle.