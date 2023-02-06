Molly Sims, 49, Rocks Black Bikini On Girls’ Trip: Photos

Molly Sims visited Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate one of her friend's 40th birthday.

February 6, 2023 8:11PM EST
Molly Sims
Image Credit: SplashNews

Molly Sims, 49, looked gorgeous when posing for some of her latest Instagram photos. The successful model wore a black bikini that helped her show off her fit body in some of the snapshots and stylish clothing in others. “Girls trip: activated 🌴🍹👙Celebrating our bestie @michellecarlson02 turning 40 forever!! 😜🔥 Austin meets Los Angeles and a bit of NYC. Vamos! 💃🏼,” she captioned the post.

Other photos showed Molly wearing a multi-colored button-down dress and sunglasses as she posed solo and with her pals, who also rocked epic swimsuits and other fashionable outfits. She tagged the location as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is known for being a vacation hotspot with many celebrities. Once the post went public, her followers complimented her in the comments section.

“Wow! Sensational!” one follower enthused while another wrote, “Look fab! Swimsuit cover/dress I love it!” A third shared, “You get it girl” and a fourth called her “sizzling all around.” Others asked her where she got some of her clothing and/or jewelry and many others her left heart and heart-eyed emojis to represent their love for the eye-catching photos.

Molly Sims
Molly in another bikini during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Before Molly posted her Cabo pics, she shared adorable family photos that included her husband Scott Stuber, children, Brooks, 10, Scarlett, 7, and Grey, 6. One of the recent posts was a tribute to her youngest son in honor of his birthday. It showed her brood playing sports and enjoying monster trucks during the celebration. “Grey’s pit crew reporting for duty 😉🏎 Monster trucks and hot wheels… this is 6 😩,” she captioned it.

When Molly’s not flaunting her incredible figure in a two-piece or sharing memorable moments with her sweet and loving family, she’s making her followers laugh. A video she posted on Jan. 20 showed her holding a glass of wine and telling everyone a “reminder” about the drink. “Here’s everybody’s reminder that before you lose your sh*t today, they don’t serve wine in prison, so…” she said before smiling and taking a sip from her wine glass.

