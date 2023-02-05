Paris Jackson Seen Going For Motorcycle Ride With Mystery Man On GRAMMY Weekend: Photos

Paris Jackson, 24, kept a low profile on a motorcycle ride with a mystery man in Los Angeles. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson was seen hanging onto the driver of the motorbike as she hitched a ride on the back, wearing a helmet for safety. At one point, the pair stopped as she stood up to the side of the bike while the man stayed parked on the motorcycle.

Paris was all Y2K vibes as she went casual in a wide legged jean and brown crop top in the images snapped on Saturday, Feb. 4. The singer threw on an oversized brown bomber jacket over top along with a pair of aviator shaped sunglasses. Finally, she finished her ensemble with a chunky pair of platform boots, as well as stacked beaded bracelets and necklaces. She kept her blonde hued hair down underneath the cream colored helmet.

The mean also opted for neutral tones with a pair of black skinny jeans and a cream colored jacket. He also opted for a helmet as well as black sunglasses. It’s unclear where the pair were heading, however, they did seem to be taking advantage of the gorgeous winter day in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Paris was spotted out and about at a number of events — including some GRAMMY related ones. She sported a cropped white bustier top with a corset style lace up, paired with a pair of loose fitting velvet dress pants as she departed one soirée on Friday evening at a private home.

She also made her first red carpet appearance since the death of her dad’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 30 for Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story. She looked stunning in a copper colored slip dress by SER.O.YA and platform sandals as she posed for photographers.

While the identity of her motorcycle riding partner remains a mystery, Paris has seemingly been single for some time since her split from former The Soundlowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn. The two were first seen together in 2018, and confirmed their relationship the next year — only to split in 2020. “It was the deepest heartbreak I ever experienced,” Paris told pal Willow Smith during a one-on-one episode of Red Table Talk. “It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I’ve felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced,” she also said in 2021.