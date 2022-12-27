Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together

The kids are alright! Michael Jackson's three kids: Paris, Prince, & Blanket took to the mountains of California & hit the slopes together on Dec. 26.

December 27, 2022 8:15PM EST
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.

While Paris looked chic and sporty, her brother Prince rocked a monochromatic black ensemble for the day on the slopes. He rocked black trousers along with a black winter jacket, and a ski mask with a helmet. Although much of Prince II’s face was concealed by his ski mask, the 20-year-old matched his older brother with a black winter coat, however, he added his own touch with a pair of beige trousers.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram to share content from their winter trip, which included a video of her taking a gnarly fall while riding her snowboard. “can’t stop… like properly,” Paris captioned the clip on her Instagram Story. Prince also took to his Instagram account to share a snapshot of him in his snowboarding gear on Dec. 26. “Did some new sh** today,” he captioned the photo of him with a snow-filled backdrop.

Paris and Prince even posed together for an adorable photo on top of the slopes via her Instagram Story on Christmas day. The “Low Key In Love” songstress held onto her brother, Prince, with both arms, as she tried to tiptoe to reach his height while Prince smiled from ear-to-ear at the camera. The star siblings were also accompanied by a group of friends on their skiing trip in California.

paris and prince
Paris & Prince Jackson at an event together earlier this year. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Michael’s only daughter has become a successful singer and actress in her adulthood. Her brother, Prince, graduated from Los Angeles’ Loyola Marymount University in 2019 with a degree in business administration. These days the eldest Jackson son spends his time working with charities across the Los Angeles area. As far as Blanket (AKA Bigi), he remains out of the spotlight for the most part and it is unknown what he does for work. The late musician welcomed Paris and Prince with his second wife, Debbie Rowe. Bigi was born via an unknown surrogate in 2002 about seven years prior to Michael’s death in 2009.

