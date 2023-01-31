Paris Jackson Attends 1st Red Carpet Since Lisa Marie Presley, Her Dad’s Ex-Wife’s, Death To Support Pam Anderson

Paris Jackson stole the show at the LA premiere of Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, on Jan. 30. The 24-year-old looked gorgeous in a slinky bronze slip dress, marking her first red carpet appearance since the death of her father, Michael Jackson’s, ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12. Michael and Lisa were married for a total of 18 months. They got married in May 1994 wedding and separated in December 1995.

At the event, Paris wore a spaghetti strap, fitted bronze SER.O.YA. cognac silk slip dress. The dress featured a low-cut cowl neckline and a huge slit on the side of her skirt that revealed her long, toned legs. Paris accessorized her look with a gold Dior saddle bag and a pair of sky-high metallic platform heels.

As for her glam, she had her blonde hair tied up into a messy bun with two curly pieces left out in front to frame her face. A sultry smokey eye with cat-eye liner and a dark brown matte lip tied her look together.

Paris has been out and about lately and aside from this stylish red carpet look, she stepped out to dinner with a friend in LA over the weekend when she wore another chic outfit. Paris wore a fitted, patterned T-shirt that showed off her black bra underneath and styled it with a pair of high-waisted fitted brown wide-leg trousers that had a large silver zipper up the entire front.

She accessorized with maroon patent leather Dr. Martens, a black leather purse, and a brown striped sweater. Paris had her blonde hair down in loose, voluminous waves while a cat-eye and a bright red lip tied her look together.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Paris was her see-through, bright red lace bra with straps across the front, revealing her bare chest. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on display as she styled the top with a mid-rise red patent leather mini skirt. Draped off of her shoulders was a long orange trench coat with a smaller jacket tied around her waist. She topped her look off with chunky red leather combat boots, a brown leather backpack, and a ton of gold jewelry.