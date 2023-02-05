Kacey Musgraves Plays Loretta Lynn’s Guitar In Memoriam Tribute Performance Of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’

“Follow Your Arrow” country star Kacey Musgraves, 34, hit the Grammy Awards stage on Feb. 5 to pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who died in Oct. 2022. The brunette beauty sang “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to the fallen country star and made the performance all the more special by playing the song with Loretta’s guitar. The instrument notably features Loretta’s name on the neck. In addition, Kacey performed the hit song sitting down and opted for an elegant red dress all while going barefoot.

After the performance, many of Kacey and Loretta’s fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, including a raving review from comedian Dane Cook. “Wow @KaceyMusgraves bringing chills and some tears. I love this. This is a performance. This is beautiful,” the 50-year-old tweeted. One viewer replied to Dane’s tweet in agreement and wrote, “She did a beautiful job.”

Not only was Loretta honored on Sunday, but two other late musicians were also honored amid their recent deaths. The iconic singer Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s late Christine McVie with the track “Songbird”. And third, Maverick City Music joined Quavo with the song “Without You” to remember the late Migos rapper Takeoff.

Earlier in the evening, Kacey hit the red carpet in a stunning pink bodysuit that turned heads with a floor-length feathered gown. The bombshell blushed with rose-pink cheeks and mauve pink lip color. She completed her sexy look with matching pink pump high heels, diamond earrings, and a cocktail ring on her index finger. A few of her fans took to Twitter to react to Kacey’s look. “Classy,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Very gorgeous.” And we couldn’t agree more!

Although Kacey was not nominated for any music trophies this year, the singer/songwriter is no stranger to Grammys night! The 34-year-old has a total of 11 nominations under her belt, along with an impressive six wins. The Texas native won her first two Grammys at the 56th ceremony in 2014. Kacey took home the award for Best Country Song for “Merry Go ‘Round”, along with Best Country Album for Same Trailer Different Park, that year.

Kacey later won the prestigious Album of The Year award in 2019 for her album Golden Hour. That night she also took home the following Grammys: Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies”, Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy”, and Best Country Album for Golden Hour. When the bombshell accepted the Album of The Year award, it was presented to her by the iconic Alicia Keys. For the 61st ceremony, Kacey rocked a chic red cocktail dress that featured a plethora of ruffled tulle. She completed the look with a retro 1970s updo, open-toed high heels, and gold hoop earrings. One of Kacey’s most iconic looks to date!