Pamela Anderson’s Ex-BF Kelly Slater ‘Looks Forward To Watching’ Her Netflix Documentary

It appeared Pamela Anderson didn’t burn any bridges with her ex Kelly Slater, as he said he’s looking forward to viewing her new documentary, in which she admits to cheating on him! In Netflix’ Pamela, a love story, the icon revealed she was dating her Baywatch co-star/surfing legend when she met Tommy Lee and married the rock star four days later. Despite the ultimate ghosting, Kelly commented on an Instagram post about the doc by Pam and Tommy’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, who produced the film. “Congrats to you guys. Look forward to watching,” Kelly wrote.

In the documentary, Pamela detailed her Cancun beach wedding to the Motley Crue drummer. “I was dating Kelly Slater at the time, and I was supposed to go see him in Florida and meet his family,” she said. “My first phone call was to him to tell him I was married. He’s like, ‘What?!’ That was horrible.’ ”

“He was my big love, actually. He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me,” she added of Kelly, before dishing a bit more on their rather unconventional relationship, saying she “dated Kelly all the time.” Pamela explained, “We were together between lots of boyfriends and lots of girlfriends for him too, but it wasn’t just me.”

She continued, “You couldn’t get your hands around him. But you don’t own anybody. Nobody owns anybody, and you just let them be who they are. Sometimes it’s better not with you.”

Along with the film, the Barb Wire star also released a memoir called Love, Pamela, which she said took quite a toll on her physically to pen. The blonde bombshell had a few bombshells of her own in the book — like Tim Allen’s alleged flashing on set — and she admitted that revisiting them caused her body to react, resulting in a “25-pound” weight gain. “It was crazy, but I had a physical reaction to telling my story,” Pamela recalled on Wednesday’s The Howard Stern Show. “It was almost like I was hanging on to something, it was a protective… my puffy suit of armor.”

Although Pamela admitted the creative process for the memoir was a difficult one, arguing that she didn’t use a ghost writer, the star reasoned that the stripped-down version of herself was a good barometer for her true fans. “I was a mess at that time, so I kind of liked that I peeled back everything: No makeup, nothing like that, and I thought, ‘You know what? If you like me like this — if you like me at my worst, maybe you like me,’” she said.