David Harbour & Lily Allen Give Fans A Tour Of Their ‘Weird & Wonderful’ Brooklyn Townhome: Watch

Cozy and chic is certainly one way to describe the home of actor David Harbour, 47, and singer Lily Allen, 37. The celebrity power couple opened up their Brooklyn pad to Architectural Digest on Feb. 1, one month after David was spotted at a basketball game with Lily’s daughter, Marnie, 10, on Jan. 4. Upon showing off their lavish “plain English kitchen”, the 47-year-old revealed that Lily talked about it to him during their first date (watch video below). “When I first met Lily Allen, we first went on a date…”, he began. “At one point you did say to me that you always wanted a plain English kitchen.” After he recalled the story, the “Smile” songstress laughed at the incident. “That would be quite bold on a first date to be like, ‘Hi nice to meet you, by the way plain English is the name of the kitchen,” she joked.

Later, David went on to share that they designed their brightly-lit kitchen with designer Billy Cotton. The “layered Italian” kitchen boasts open shelves, green accent colors, and a stunning long dining table. “We wanted somewhere to feel like the central kind of engine of the house,” the mom-of-two noted. “When you come in there’s a big table to like dump the shopping on, the kids do their homework around there, I cook.” In addition to the muted tones, their kitchen features a lavish chandelier at the center of the ceiling with original molding from when the building was built.

The following room was the family’s very green “garden room”, which seemed an appropriate name given the plethora of floral designs throughout. Lily noted that their double velvet sofa is great for when they “argue” and they can “face away” from each other. Not only are the walls plastered in florals, but the stunning blue curtains are as well. The wallpaper is designed by Zuber, and is notably hand-painted. This room is where Lily and her kids: Marnie and Ethel, 11, play board games.

Although the Grammy-nominated musician admitted the kitchen was “all me” she did give credit to her hubby for his touches on their unique carpeted bathroom. The sink and bathtub feature gold swan taps, while more floral Zuber wallpaper swallowed the entire room. “Now I have a room where you can take a bath, or you can like sit, or you can brush your teeth,” David said. “You wanted florals and they delivered for you baby,” Lily joked as she pointed out the room’s curtains and carpet designed by Pierre Frey. Interestingly, their bedroom (which opens out directly into the bathroom) does not feature any windows.

Aside from showing off their lovely home, David was recently spotted at a basketball game in New York City with Lily’s daughter, Marnie, as previously mentioned. While at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game, the Hellboy star rocked a striped polo shirt, black trousers, and black Vans. Meanwhile, the sweet 10-year-old opted for a cozy look in a striped long-sleeve top and black jeans. Both of Lily’s daughters are from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper, 45. The brunette beauty and her ex-husband were married from 2011 until they called it quits in 2018. David and his now-wife have been married since 2020.