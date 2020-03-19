Watch
David Harbour & Lily Allen Spark Rumors They Tied The Knot With Cryptic ‘Marriage’ Comments

david harbour lily allen
David Harbour arrives at the season three premiere of "Stranger Things" at Santa Monica High School, in Santa Monica, Calif
Celebs at the Champions for Change gala in New York. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Lily Allen, David Harbour.
New York, NY - "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and Lily Allen show major PDA as they passionately kiss and hold hands as they confirm they are a couple in Manhattan's Downtown area. The new couple had brunch at "Cafe Gitane", they shopped in Soho and finally made a stop at a Jewelry store in Chinatown. Pictured: Lily Allen, David Harbour
Deputy Editor of New York City

While on Instagram Live during quarantine, David Harbour and Lily Allen hinted that they secretly got married by making some cryptic comments that confused their fans.

David Harbour and Lily Allen blessed their fans by going on Instagram Live for more than 40 minutes while quarantined together on March 18. The couple started out their quarantines separately, but David just couldn’t live without his lady, so he flew to the U.K. so they could be together. During the Live chat, Lily didn’t even attempt to hide the sparkling diamond ring on her left hand, which many have guessed is an engagement ring from David.

The two have yet to confirm an engagement, but continued to spark rumors that they’ve taken their relationship to the next level during their Instagram Live. At one point, Lily was lamenting over her last album only selling 5,000 copies, and she joked, “That’s how bad things are these days. You think you married a pop star? You didn’t!” She quickly fixed her slip of tongue, adding, “Not that we’re married! We’re not married, I just want to make sure you know.”

David jumped in at that point and said, “But you are my wife,” and Lily added, “Yes, we do pretend.” At this point, it’s unclear whether or not they actually are just pretending, or if they did secretly get married and are still trying to keep it a secret. Either way, fans are totally shipping this relationship, and went wild with comments as they tuned into the Live.

David and Lily were first linked in August 2019, when they were spotted out together for the first time. The sighting came just weeks after he split from Alison Sudol. They quietly attended a few events together over the next several weeks, and by October, the relationship was confirmed when they were photographed making out. Lily was first spotted with the diamond ring on her left hand in December, and the pair made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in January.