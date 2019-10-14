David Harbour Makes Out With Lily Allen As They Confirm Romance With Hot PDA Pics

‘SNL’ wasn’t the only thing David Harbour was busy with over the weekend. The ‘Stranger Things’ star was spotted kissing and cuddling Lily Allen in NYC amidst relationship rumors, and we’ve got the pics.

David Harbour and Lily Allen are dating? Well, Stranger Things have happened. The Netflix star, 44, and the British pop singer, 34, were spotted engaging in some major PDA in the streets of New York City on October 13, the morning after he crushed his Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The couple, who have never publicly confirmed their romance, sure look like they were doing just that. David and the “Smile” singer kissed and hugged as they strolled around town with coffee in hand, grabbing food at Cafe Gitane, and popping into a jewelry store in Soho. At one point, David — who’s rocking long hair and a bun now, FYI — dipped Lily for a passionate kiss. That Stranger Things 4 promo was right; we’re not in Hawkins anymore.

Lily also accompanied David and his father, Kenneth Harbour, to the Saturday Night Live after-party the night before. David had just finished his incredible SNL hosting gig, and they apparently wanted to celebrate with a good old fashioned makeout sesh outside the venue. The couple looked cute in a camouflage jacket and black baseball cap (David), and sky-high Maryjane heels, opaque tights, a peacoat, and a Chanel tote bag (Lily). Despite his dad being there, they had no qualms about getting a little handsy outside the venue as the SNL cast partied inside. David and Lily were first spotted together, sparking romance rumors, in London this August while he was in town filming Black Widow. The twosome went to see “The Lehman Trilogy” at Piccadilly Theatre, leaving together at intermission. Later, they were seen eating dinner before leaving together in a taxi. Scandalous!

David was previously in a relationship with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress Alison Sudol, 34. The couple ended their relationship sometime in July, after first being linked at the BAFTAs in January. Their last public appearance was at a Hellboy screening in New York City, on April 14; he walked the red carpet at the Stranger Things 3 premiere in July by himself. Lily married ex-husband Sam Cooper in 2011; they split in 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. They have two children together, Marnie, 6, and Ethel, 7.

Need further proof that it’s on between Lily and David? She snapped a sneaky pic of David during an SNL sketch in which he played a SoulCycle instructor, zooming in on his incredibly muscular bicep. She posted the pic on Instagram and captioned it “Mine.”