David Harbour Bonds With Wife Lily Allen’s Daughter Marnie, 9, During NBA Game In NYC

It’s a good time to be a New York Knicks fan. Just ask David Harbour, who attended Wednesday’s (Jan. 4) game against the San Antonio Spurs with Marnie Rose, the 9-year-old daughter of his wife, Lily Allen. David, 47, sat next to his stepdaughter as they watched the Knicks notch their latest win, improving to a 21-18 record. For this event, the pre-teen dressed in a fashionable striped shirt, while her stepdad opted for a dadcore-sque black/brown/gray polo that looked quite chic on David. As the courtside photogs took pics, David extended his arm around Ether in a protective manner.

David and Lily, 37, tied the knot in September 2020. The British singer/actress shares Marnie and her sister, Ethel Mary, with her ex-husband, builder/decorator Sam Cooper. Lily and the Violent Night actor first began their romance in 2019, and they confirmed the love affair in October of that year by making out while on the streets of New York City. Less than a year after that, they were happily wed and starting their lives as “Husband and Wife”….and as co-parents.

“I’m in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times,” David joked with PEOPLE in 2020. “Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven’t for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I feel a little bit more like an adult.” He added that being “thrust into the family role” not only changed his views on being a dad, but he experienced “every cliché from every sitcom you ever heard.”

“It’s a cliché that we make fun of constantly in television and in books, and I had always watched it with a grain of salt going, ‘Eh, whatever, it’s not the real deal.’ And now I am in it,” he added. “That sort of hits it on the head.”

In July 2022, David revealed that he was struggling with shedding the Violent Night pounds he prepared for the final season of Stranger Things. “All told I lost over 75lbs. 265-270 in season 3 and all the way down to 190 when we shot,” he said. “Recently ballooned up again to play jolly ole st. Nick in a flick I can’t wait for you to see this holiday season, so I am struggling to fight back down toward a good weight for wherever hopper ends up in season 5. All this up and down is not good for the body, and I’ll have to give it up soon, but it is such a fun part of the job to live in a different version of your skin for a while.”

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of the story listed Ethel as attending the Knicks game along with David. The piece has been corrected.