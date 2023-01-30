Stephanie Seymour, 54, Wears Late Son Harry’s Suit & Reveals How She Copes With ‘Grief’ 2 Years After His Death

Stephanie Seymour honored her late son Harry Brant, two years after his accidental overdose at 24 years old. The 54-year-old model and actress posed in Harry’s favorite Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit for WSJ. Magazine‘s Spring Women’s Fashion Issue, published January 30. Stephanie also got candid with the publication about grieving the death of her son, in her first interview since her third-born died. “If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief,” Stephanie said.

As Stephanie modeled Harry’s suit, she turned her bare back towards the camera to show her son’s name written in black script. She told WSJ Magazine, “It’s a suit that I keep hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff. I do my makeup there. I live in that room. I looked at that suit one night and I said, ‘I’m going to put it on.’ It fit me.” Stephanie also said that “it still feels so good” to put on Harry’s clothes, and that “he would love” how she’s honoring him with fashion two years after his passing.

The supermodel, who married to producer and magazine publisher Peter Brant, also explained how her and her family are coping without Harry. “I try to just be present. For me with holidays, and I’m sure a lot of other people can relate, it’s difficult now because I’m always thinking of what’s missing,” she explained. “There’s nothing that’s helped me get through all of this more than my grandchildren.”

Stephanie started modeling at 15 years old and rose to fame alongside Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and others. She married Peter Brant in 1995 and they had three children together, including son Harry, who was born August 3, 1996.

On January 17, 2021, Stephanie and her family faced an unimaginable tragedy when Harry was found dead after an accidental overdose. The family confirmed his unexpected death in a statement to the New York Post: “It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication. Our hearts are shattered,” the statement read.

Harry was “just days away from re-entering rehab” at the time of his death, his family’s statement also revealed. Although Harry was well known due to his famous parents, he also forged his own path on the New York social scene, and achieved notoriety due to his top-notch sense of style. He also created a unisex makeup line with his big brother, Peter Brant II.