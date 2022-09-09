Christy Turlington, 53, Hits NYFW With Look-Alike Daughter Grace, 18, In Rare Public Photos

Christy Turlington, 53, and her mini-me daughter Grace, 18, did not disappoint with their outfit choices at New York Fashion Week. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo looked super chic as they exited the Diane von Furstenberg event on Friday, September 9. Christy and Grace showed off their stylish looks as they walked side-by-side and linked arms outside on the streets of the Big Apple.

Christy looked amazing in a button-up white T-shirt, a pair of beige pants, and white sandals. The model also opted for dark red lipstick and put her dark hair up in a bun as she carried a circular black bag. Grace, meanwhile, went with a sheer lace black top plus dark jeans and a pair of black boots. The teenager wore red lipstick, just like her mother, and completed her look with a matching necklace and earrings. The duo each carried white shopping bags from BYREDO perfume store.

Christy shares her daughter with husband Ed Burns, 54. She married the actor/writer/director in 2003 and they welcomed Grace that same year, followed by their son Finn, 16, who was born in 2006. Christy rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, though she has made exceptions on memorable days, such as their birthdays. One of her most recent posts about Grace included a photo of the beauty posing on the cover of a magazine while holding a camera on her shoulder in March.

Alongside the photo, Christy celebrated her gorgeous daughter with a sweet message in her caption. “Can’t take any credit or responsibility for this, other than having birthed this wonder to the world and given her the family name she carries with its full meaning and representation. Once again, welcome to the world @graciebrns I love you, Kiddo. ❤️,” Christy wrote.

Christy is a proud mama to both her kids, and hopefully we get to see more of the stunning model and Grace as New York Fashion Week continues!