Harry Brant: 5 Things To Know About Stephanie Seymour’s Son, 24, Who Died Of A Drug Overdose

Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant Sr.’s youngest son, Harry Brant, died on Jan. 17, 2021, due to an accidental overdose. Two years later, his supermodel mother, 54, honored him by donning his favorite Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suit for WSJ. Magazine‘s Spring Women’s Fashion Issue. “It’s a suit that I keep hanging in my dressing room, which is this big room where I keep all my stuff. I do my makeup there. I live in that room,” Stephanie told the publication. “I looked at that suit one night and I said, ‘I’m going to put it on.’ It fit me.”

She also got candid about how Harry pushed her to keep going after he died. “If I think that Harry would love something, I do it, and it does help me with my grief,” she explained. She added that it “feels good” to wear his clothes and said she thinks he “would love” that she was doing so.

Harry was born in 1996. Over the years, he became a prominent New York socialite. From New York Fashion Week to the Met Gala, Harry appeared at a number of notable New York City events, oftentimes in the presence of his famous parents. Read on to learn more about Harry below.

1. Harry Brant Struggled With Addiction Before He Died

Harry’s family confirmed his unexpected death in a statement to the New York Post. “It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication,” the statement began. “Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab.”

“We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease,” his family continued. “We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy. Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.”

2. Harry Was A Brother

Harry is survived by his parents, Stephanie Seymour, who became a supermodel alongside Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and more, and Peter Brant Sr., 75, the owner of White Birch Paper and Brant Publications, which owns publications such as Interview magazine. Harry was the younger brother of Peter Brant II, 29, and an older brother to his sister, Lily, 18. He also has half-siblings from his parents’ previous marriages. “Harry was not just our son,” the family told the New York Times in a statement on Jan. 18, 2021. “He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

“Today we lay to rest, and honor the life of my brother, a true angel of light, an extraordinarily unique soul unlike any who have come before,” Peter II wrote on Thursday, Jan. 21 alongside a shot of Harry lying on the floor next to socialite Gaïa Jacquet-Matisse, which can be seen here. “This photo taken on his last day, shows the eternal beauty he will forever hold. It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort, It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half. My heart shatters to think we will never see that dear sweet face again. @harry_brant”.

3. Harry Was A Model And Makeup Enthusiast

As seen above, Harry and his brother took after their mother’s stunning looks and were models themselves. The socialite was signed to the model agency The Lions when he died. Plus, he and his brother teamed up for a MAC Cosmetics collaboration not once, but twice. The second line, which included highlighter, brushes, eye shadows, and more, was inspired by their mother. “I first started to play with makeup by definitely going into mom’s and I started stealing her products because makeup is really expensive and I didn’t really have access to it when I was younger,” Harry told W magazine in 2016.

Speaking of his approach when it comes to makeup with StyleCaster in 2016, he said, “I believe in accentuating the features you have if they’re extraordinary. If there’s something about yourself that’s not normal, don’t conceal it!”

4. Naomi Campbell Was Harry’s Godmother

Naomi Campbell, 51, paid tribute to her godson on Instagram following his death in a since-deleted post. “It’s taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my BEAUTIFUL GODSON HARRY BRANT HAS GONE TO THE SPIRITUAL WORLD,” she began her post, which showed two sweet photos them over the years. The supermodel went on to reflect on Harry and her heartbreak over his deeply tragic loss at just 24.

“Since you were a baby you had this innate magical joy, that you brought to all who as around you. I would take you to my meetings, and they would ask me if they could hire you…you’ve taken a piece of my heart, we never judged each each other,” she penned in the sweet post. “I will love you unconditionally always,” she concluded, along with her “deepest condolences” for Stephanie and the rest of the Seymour clan.

5. Harry Had Run-Ins With The Law

Harry was arrested in 2016 at the age of 20 and charged with larceny, resisting arrest, and drug possession, Greenwich Time reported. He had reportedly refused to pay a $27.85 taxi fare and fled on foot before he was later arrested. He was carrying a white powdery substance on him at the time that was later confirmed to be a narcotic.