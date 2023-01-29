Diddy Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Daughter Love, 3 Months

Diddy proved he is one proud pop as he shared more sweet snaps of his baby girl Love Sean Combs. The mega music producer took to his Instagram on Saturday, January 28 to show off the tiny tot, whom he welcomed in October with Dana Tran. In the photos captioned “I’m BIG LOVE, She’s BABY LOVE,” the girl can be seen smiling while sitting on her mom’s lap, looking like she’s ready to take on the world!

The “Last Night” rapper surprised fans when he announced his seventh child to the world via Twitter on Dec. 10. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he added, giving a shout out his six older kids.

As fans know, the arrival of Love raised some eyebrows, as Diddy has been in a romantic relationship with Yung Miami since 2021, even though they just went Instagram official on New Year’s Eve. The viral drama died down, however, after Yung Miami admitted the baby “wasn’t a surprise.”

Of course, if a surprise baby wasn’t enough of a spotlight on their relationship, Yung Miami (real name Caresha Brownlee) drew more attention to it when she revealed her fondness for a certain sex act. During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, Yung played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” became the top trending topic on Twitter!

The couple were first rumored to be involved back in late 2021, but it wasn’t until June 2022 when Diddy announced they were an item on Yung Miami’s own Caresha Please podcast. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends,” he explained. “We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”