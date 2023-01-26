Angelina Pivarnick Approves Of Potential Vinny & Gabby Romance: ‘She Seems Like Fun’ (Exclusive)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is back on Jan. 26, and the new season will feature Vinny Guadagnino’s journey on Dancing With the Stars. Of course, in addition to dancing on the show, Vinny also developed a flirty relationship with fellow contestant, Gabby Windey, which fans have been talking about for weeks. Although Vinny has confirmed that he and Gabby haven’t gone on a date just yet, he admitted that he’d be interested in taking her out. Luckily, his co-stars seem to approve, and Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about it.

“I feel like Vinny is still pretty much single, but you never know!” Deena teased. “I love that idea fo Gabby and Vinny. I think she’s so fun an she’s beautiful and has such an awesome personality that can keep up with Vinny. She’s, like, spicy, so she can put him in his place when she has to. I would love those two together. But he’s Vinny, and Vinny isn’t one to settled own right away until he finds the perfect person, so who knows.” Angelina also approved, adding, “I’d love him to bring her on a trip with us! She seems like so much fun. I’d get drunk with her one night. We all would!”

Angelina and Vinny hooked up back in the day, and the sexual tension between them has been a hot topic on Jersey Shore for several seasons now. A trailer for the upcoming season even shows Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi urging Angelina to “just admit” that she “likes Vinny.” However, Angelina has her own love life to worry about following her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

“I really can’t give much away [about my love life], and I hate being the person to say that, but I do want people to tune in,” Angelina revealed. “I would say…shocking…is the word.” Deena chimed in, adding, “I would say Angelina is in a really happy place in her life. There’s a lot of roller coaster rides on this season.” Angelina also confirmed that her divorce is finally “behind” her now. “I wish Chris the best,” she admitted. “I never want to say anything bad about my ex, but we just had different paths in life. That’s just what happens sometimes. I’m happy that I’m on the other side of it. I’m seeing much more clear now.”

See more from our relationship with Deena and Angelina below!

On whether or not Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will show up this season: (DEENA) I don’t think you’ll see him this season. I feel like all of us are kind of wishing him the best and hope he’s on the right path to a better life. He has made some mistakes but everyone does in life. We all just wish him the best.

On their favorite part of filming this season: (DEENA) Just being with everyone in general is always fun. This season is a road trip, so we went to a bunch of different places, but my favorite was probably our girls’ trip to California to try Nicole’s new wine. It was a girls’ trip that just needed to be done. We haven’t had a girls’ trip without the boys in so long. I love the boys, but it was nice to have just us girls having a good time, letting loose and just enjoying each other’s company.

(ANGELINA) I agree. We just needed that trip. We got to know each other more. I know we’ve known each other for a long time already, but there were so many fun things on that trip. We love the boys, but sometimes you just need a girls’ trip.

On whether Deena’s kids watch the show: (DEENA) I watch it with the kids! CJ gets excited when he sees himself on TV. They’re very aware. I’m not going to shy that away from them. Sure, my older episodes are a little crazy, but I’ll just say, you know, Mommy was young. Honestly, everything that has led up to where I am now…all those crazy times..made me into who I am today, which I think is a really strong person, so I wouldn’t take any of that away. If they want to watch them, sure. I’ll probably fast forward through some, but I’m not hiding it. It’s clearly not going to be a secret.

On whether they’ll continue filming ‘Jersey Shore’: (DEENA) We actually start filming again in a couple of weeks for the remainder of this season! As long as the fans want us and MTV wants us, we’re definitely down to keep going

(ANGELINA) We want to be 80 years old in a nursing home and I’m still wacking them over the head with my cane. It’s just fun. We have fun. Yes, there’s drama, but it is what it is. It’s what family does and we are family.