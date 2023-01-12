Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments

Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.

In the rehearsal footage, Vinny and Gabby were both dressed in all-black, and they looked like they were having a blast as they worked out their dance moves, with lots of laughs. As they rehearsed, the choreographer could be seen counting them through the moves and supporting them as they got ready for the tour. They seemed very excited to get to work together again.

The Jersey Shore star had announced that he was going to join the DWTS tour with a short Instagram clip of himself dancing along with Gabby, Emma, Gleb Savenchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, and Sasha Farber. “I missed my Dancing With The Stars fam so much I joined them on some tour dates,” he wrote in the caption.

Vinny joined the tour about two months after Gabby and her ex Eric Schwer split up in November. After The Bachelorette star and her beau split up, the two DWTS stars got flirty in their Instagram comments. The pair left sweet messages for one another including some flirty nicknames, like Vinny calling Gabby his “baby mamma” and her calling him her “main man.” After sharing cute messages on the ‘Gram, Gabby eventually admitted that she’d be open to going on a date with him when speaking to reporters at the DWTS finale, including HollywoodLife. A reporter asked flat out if she’d be interested in going on a date with him. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” she said.

Even after DWTS ended, Gabby still left a few flirty comments for Vinny, and when she was asked about their romance at the People’s Choice Awards in December, she said that the two going out was a “possibility” on the red carpet. “I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” she said, per Us Weekly. Perhaps the tour will lead to a romance blossoming!