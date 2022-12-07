Gabby Windey Teases Vinny Guadagnino Romance & Admits ‘There’s A Possibility’

Gabby Windey is open to the idea of pursuing Vinny Guadagnino, who she recently met when they were both contestants on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. “I think it’s a possibility,” Gabby admitted on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet, according to Us Weekly. “I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see.” She concluded her statement with a spin on the iconic Jersey Shore motto, ‘gym, tan, laundry,’ by adding, “Gabby, tan, laundry!”

Earlier this year, Gabby got engaged to Erich Schwer on season 19 of The Bachelorette. However, they split while she was competing on Dancing With the Stars, just weeks after their proposal aired on television. Once news of the breakup went public, fans began to notice Gabby and Vinny’s flirtatious behavior with one another, including a mid-November exchange on Instagram.

Days after that, Gabby was asked about the situation while appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “I mean, we’re friends,” she laughed. “Apparently both of us just like to stir the pot, which is, like, funny.” She referred to the speculation about the two as “hilarious.” However, she continued to add fuel to the fire after the DWTS finale, when she was asked whether she’d go on a date with Vinny. “Yeah, I would at this point,” she admitted. “I could use a pick me up.”

Still, Gabby is by no means tied down right now. During her PCAs red carpet interview, she also urged other guys to slide into her DMs, letting them know that “now is the time.” She’s going to be quite busy when the New Year hits, though, as she’ll be co-hosting the upcoming Dancing With the Stars live tour. Vinny is expected to make appearances at select shows, as well.

For the most part, Gabby has been tight-lipped about her split from Erich. However, she did briefly open up about it on DWTS. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” Gabby explained. “We weren’t each other’s best match.”