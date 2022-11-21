Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split

Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.

It’s your move now, Vinny! Curiosity about Vinny and Gabby was piqued after flirty exchanges between the two on Instagram. “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” Vinny captioned a photo of himself on Instagram. Gabby commented, “Omw [on my way].”

After making it to the season 31 finale, Gabby wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram. “We’re going to finale!!!!! I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!” her caption read. Vinny replied, “Good job baby mamma.” Gabby later responded, “My main man.”

Gabby addressed the romance rumors and flirty comments in an interview ahead of the finale. “I mean we’re friends,” Gabby said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. She later added, “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the post. Which is, like, funny. But [the buzz] did happen out of nowhere.”

Gabby recently split from fiance Erich Schwer after less than two months. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life,” she said on DWTS. “We weren’t each other’s best match.”

The Bachelorette alum and partner Val Chmerkovskiy came in second place to Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas. Gabby and Val received perfect scores from the judges throughout the night. Their last dance was the highly-anticipated freestyle to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago. “It feels so good. We worked so hard on that dance, and it was nice to share the floor with amazing other dancers. And just the piece itself, I think was just incredible to perform,” Gabby said about the dance.

Gabby and Vinny will be crossing paths again very soon. Gabby is co-hosting the Dancing With the Stars tour in 2023. Vinny is one of the special celebrity guests.