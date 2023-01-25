‘Special Forces’ Recap: Hannah Brown Excels & Danny Amendola Threatens To Leave

Over the last 4 days, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test course has claimed 8 recruits. When the fifth day begins, Danny Amendola is assigned to rally the recruits in the morning. The Directing Staff wants to see if he can get everyone together for the day and be a leader.

The first task of the day is the most death-defying one yet. The recruits must repel down the side of a building. It’s a long way down since they’re 250 feet in the air. Even before repelling down the building, they have to run up to the top of the building with their gear on.

Pretty much everyone struggles to run up the stairs. Danny is the first to go, and he does a decent job. Kenya Moore and Dwight Howard pass the task, while Anthony Scaramucci and Mike Piazza fail. Hannah Brown is terrified of highs, but she excels in this challenge. The DS member tells her that she has “excellent technique.”

Mike is called in for interrogation after the task. He’s honest about his performance. He’s “finishing but not doing well in the process.” Mike admits that he’s a “little disappointed” in himself.

The next task is straight out of an action movie. The recruits must identify the route out and drive through it while encountering gunfire and explosions. Danny, Kenya, Mike, Anthony, Carli Lloyd, and Gus Kenworthy all fail the task. Gus is told his performance was an “absolutely catastrophic fail.” Hannah is not a fan of all the yelling, but she’s able to push through and pass this task.

On the way back, Danny gets into a heated discussion with Billy, one of the DS members. Billy screams at Danny over his attitude, and Danny pushes back when he shouldn’t. When they get back to base camp, Danny is thinking about leaving. Mike tells Danny that he shouldn’t give up now.

Danny feels disrespected. He asks Carli if Billy was out of line. When Mike tries to chime in, everyone starts yelling at Mike for talking over Carli. Carli plays devil’s advocate with Danny. It was a heated moment, but that’s just what the Directing Staff is going to try to do.

Danny and Billy have a face-to-face conversation about what happened. Danny has to make a decision about whether or not he’s going to stay or go.