Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals If She’d Ever Join ‘RHOBH’ Alongside Friend Crystal Minkoff

Possible new RHOBH cast member? Maybe! Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, recently sat down with ETalk to promote her upcoming show, Wolf Pack, but while she was there she shared if she’d ever joined the cast of the hit Bravo TV series alongside her pal, Crystal Minkoff. “Never say never,” the blonde beauty began in the clip. “But I think I would break the fourth wall… I don’t think I’d know how to do that [reality TV].” Later, the 45-year-old added that she wasn’t confident that she could be “as chic as Jamie Lee Curtis.” To make the response even more comical, SMG stated that she’d “talk to the camera” and “be so confused.”

After the outlet shared the clip via TikTok, many of SMG’s fans took to the comments to react to the possibility of her joining the cast. “SMG A DORIT [Kemsley] STAN,” one admirer penned. However, a couple of her fans were not so fond of the idea with one who added, “No no no, she is way too pure and successful.” Finally, a second follower noted, “No don’t do it….” Despite Sarah Michelle’s cheeky response, it might be safe to say we won’t seeing her in Season 13.

The interview with ETalk comes the same day that Sarah Michelle took to Instagram to share several snapshots from her busy Monday morning promoting Wolf Pack. “Been quite a busy Monday… and it’s only lunch time,” she captioned a photo of herself alongside Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa, who co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan. And on Jan. 22 SMG shared a “life highlight” from her last week, which notably included photos of her outfit from the interview with ETalk. The stunning mom-of-two rocked a sequined top that featured many colors, a gold silk skirt, and a tan women’s blazer. “Photo dump… the last one is more like a life highlight then a week highlight,” she captioned the post.

Sarah Michelle also recently attended a screening of the upcoming Paramount+ project alongside her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., 46. “This is a series of me… and the incredible men that came out to support me last night @realfreddieprinze @jamesmarstersof @rodrigosantoro @wolfpackonpplus,” the starlet captioned her Jan. 20 Instagram carousel. For that event, SMG opted for a chic floral cocktail dress, along with stunning droplet earrings. Alongside her was not only her husband of 20 years, but also her former castmate James Marsters and her current co-star Rodrigo Santoro.

As many readers now, SMG rose to fame during the late 1990s when she starred in the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Later, she went on to make appearances in other cult classics from Cruel Intentions, All My Children, Dawson’s Creek, and more. Aside from James, her other Buffy co-stars included Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter, and others. These days, SMG is busy working on Wolf Pack which is set to hit Paramount+ on Jan. 26.