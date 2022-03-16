‘Buffy’s Nicholas Brendon Shades David Boreanaz: ‘Angel’ Was ‘More Boring’ Than ‘Twilight’

In a new interview, ‘Buffy’ star Nicholas Brendon talks about how ‘boring’ David Boreanaz’s character Angel was on the show, wondering why the ‘brooding little guy’ got his own spin-off.

Nicholas Brendon of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame is giving some hot takes about his former co-star, David Boreanaz, and his subsequent spinoff show Angel. “It was weird that Angel got a spin-off. Because how does the most boring character in TV history get a spin-off?” the 50-year-old told author Evan Ross Katz for his new book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts.

“Why don’t we break down Angel? Uh, no, there’s nothing to break down. It’s just a brooding little guy. Angel, in my opinion, is worse than those Twilight f–ckers. I’m not sure if I’m talking about David or Angel at this point now.”

Nicholas, who played Xander in the vampire-centric teen drama, was long-rumored to have had friction with his co-star, and it was a common topic of discussion of fans who were divided on their feelings about Nicholas. It wasn’t exactly clear if the sentiments were truly how Nicholas felt about David, or, er, Angel, or if he was playfully channeling what Xander might say. Either way, the quote still considered the different angles of how a character like Angel came across on Buffy versus how he then held up his own show as the central protagonist.